Allred Capital Management LLC Makes New $50,000 Investment in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 41.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,143,000 after buying an additional 740,059 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,437,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,149,000 after acquiring an additional 550,956 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,283,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,076,000 after acquiring an additional 149,938 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 438,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,886,000 after acquiring an additional 132,924 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 511,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,098,000 after acquiring an additional 116,649 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $251.58 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.74 and a fifty-two week high of $252.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $119.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Guggenheim upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.92.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

