Allred Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAT opened at $145.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.49. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.75 and a 1-year high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Standpoint Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.44.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $303,848.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $303,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $10,098,505.41. Insiders sold 90,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,041 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

