530 Shares in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Bought by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 530 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 629,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,800,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 380,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,722,000 after acquiring an additional 42,782 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in BOK Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in BOK Financial by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 88,117 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BOK Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $86.14 on Thursday. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.39. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $465.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.86 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 22.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BOKF shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet cut shares of BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $655,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,739,875.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.