DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 229.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,050,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth about $610,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Cintas by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CTAS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Cintas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $284.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.62. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $176.40 and a 12-month high of $285.87.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.