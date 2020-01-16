DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 6,582 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in VF were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,051,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,450,273,000 after buying an additional 329,338 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in VF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,375,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $644,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,204 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in VF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,203,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $641,072,000 after acquiring an additional 69,219 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of VF by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,804,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,600 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of VF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,752,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,118,000 after acquiring an additional 173,841 shares during the period.

In other VF news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,603,988.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $1,772,045.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,922,976.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VF stock opened at $95.71 on Thursday. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $71.38 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.86 and its 200 day moving average is $88.32.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). VF had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This is a positive change from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. VF’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on VF from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on VF from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on VF in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.77.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

