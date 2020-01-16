Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Holdings Raised by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Dover during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Dover in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Dover by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 356,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,084,057.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $456,106.40. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,210 shares of company stock worth $2,712,287. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.11.

NYSE DOV opened at $117.61 on Thursday. Dover Corp has a fifty-two week low of $77.41 and a fifty-two week high of $118.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

