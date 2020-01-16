DNB Asset Management AS Sells 23,048 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,321 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 23,048 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,918,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $342,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,220 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 3,218.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,259,002 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $227,250,000 after buying an additional 3,160,794 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Best Buy by 11,888,653.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,783,313 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $123,099,000 after buying an additional 1,783,298 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 40.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,797,656 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $330,991,000 after buying an additional 1,385,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,605,353 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,924,922,000 after buying an additional 993,608 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBY opened at $88.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12 month low of $55.97 and a 12 month high of $91.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.34.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other Best Buy news, Director Lisa Caputo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $808,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,392.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 1,106,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $89,243,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock worth $169,112,718 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.63.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

