DNB Asset Management AS Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,701 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kroger by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,033,000 after purchasing an additional 876,611 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,689,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,077,000 after buying an additional 2,477,585 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Kroger by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,024,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,079,000 after buying an additional 88,930 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kroger by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,846,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,647,000 after buying an additional 1,249,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,011,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,508,000 after buying an additional 134,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

NYSE:KR opened at $28.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.13. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $29.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.68.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $431,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.