DNB Asset Management AS Has $3.77 Million Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 68.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,539 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the third quarter worth $28,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 53.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE HSY opened at $148.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.17. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $100.80 and a twelve month high of $162.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.
In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $211,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,515,353.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $3,784,090.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,866,018.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,398 shares of company stock valued at $7,145,227. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $147.00 target price on shares of Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.27.
Hershey Company Profile
The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.
