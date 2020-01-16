Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 240.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $2,226,799.38. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BTIG Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.35.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $148.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.21. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $103.17 and a fifty-two week high of $151.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.71%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

