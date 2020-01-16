Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 44.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $285,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,940,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.9% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 82,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,774,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $276.20 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $222.00 and a fifty-two week high of $368.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

