DNB Asset Management AS Buys 58,137 Shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 75.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,137 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 63.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. MHI Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 37,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BHGE opened at $24.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average is $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BHGE shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.55.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

