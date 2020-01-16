Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,360 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 114,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 183,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,590,000 after buying an additional 55,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,441,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SYF opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.11. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYF shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised Synchrony Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

