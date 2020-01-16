DNB Asset Management AS Purchases Shares of 81,086 Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 81,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 32.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 465,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,464,000 after purchasing an additional 113,234 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 20.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Raymond James downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.50 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.23.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $43.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.31. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $34.64 and a twelve month high of $45.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.71.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $2,106,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 258,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,868,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.