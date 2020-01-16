DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,343 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 451.6% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 97.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.38.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $76.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.53. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $61.22 and a 52 week high of $86.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 32.20%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

