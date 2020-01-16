DNB Asset Management AS Sells 4,372 Shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.10% of The Carlyle Group worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CG. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 42.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 15,899 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 260,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 51,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,452,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,060,000 after purchasing an additional 159,905 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 374,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CG opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.74. The Carlyle Group LP has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $527.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.55 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $28.00 price target on The Carlyle Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

