DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at about $937,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 58.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 618,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,318,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.06.

NYSE:EQR opened at $82.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.12. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $67.80 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $685.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.66 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.85%.

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $266,978.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan W. George sold 13,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,181,653.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,024 shares of company stock valued at $10,092,351 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

