DNB Asset Management AS Buys 1,060 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 114.3% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 469.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 117.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Monster Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.94.

In other Monster Beverage news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $1,982,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,017.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $615,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,456.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,580 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $65.88 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Corp has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $66.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average of $60.14. The company has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

