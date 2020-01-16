DNB Asset Management AS Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 4.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of Ventas by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 72,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Ventas by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 479,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,755,000 after purchasing an additional 23,741 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,600,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,253,487,000 after purchasing an additional 823,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Ventas by 8.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

NYSE VTR opened at $57.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.12. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.59 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.23 and a 200-day moving average of $66.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $983.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.43 million. Ventas had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.89%.

VTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Ventas in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ventas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.57.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Read More: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.