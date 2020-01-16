IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,596,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,994,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,518 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 572.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 929,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,822,000 after purchasing an additional 791,069 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1,157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 697,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,783,000 after purchasing an additional 642,322 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,008,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,203,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,711,474,000 after purchasing an additional 272,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTE opened at $131.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. DTE Energy Co has a 12 month low of $110.39 and a 12 month high of $134.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.34.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho set a $134.00 price target on DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 price target on DTE Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.45.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

