Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1,664.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,730 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3,104.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,541,000 after purchasing an additional 338,263 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3,006.0% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 133,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,026,000 after purchasing an additional 129,349 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 511,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,816,000 after purchasing an additional 102,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 197,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,558,000 after purchasing an additional 100,096 shares in the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROK. UBS Group started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.67.

In related news, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total value of $181,416.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,470 shares of company stock worth $8,452,986. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROK stock opened at $202.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.84 and a 200-day moving average of $174.29. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $143.91 and a 12-month high of $207.94.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 99.27% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

