IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 85,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Hershey by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $148.51 on Thursday. Hershey Co has a 52-week low of $100.80 and a 52-week high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.17.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $147.00 price target on Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.27.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total value of $220,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,940,660.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $3,784,090.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,866,018.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,398 shares of company stock valued at $7,145,227. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stake in Cintas Co.
DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stake in Cintas Co.
DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 6,582 Shares of VF Corp
DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 6,582 Shares of VF Corp
DNB Asset Management AS Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc
DNB Asset Management AS Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc
DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stake in Ball Co.
DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stake in Ball Co.
DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 54,061 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc
DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 54,061 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc
Dover Corp Holdings Raised by DNB Asset Management AS
Dover Corp Holdings Raised by DNB Asset Management AS


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report