IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,128,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,191,872,000 after purchasing an additional 396,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,418,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,400,633,000 after purchasing an additional 204,374 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in AMETEK by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,610,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,001,000 after purchasing an additional 76,480 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AMETEK by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,579,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,482,000 after purchasing an additional 403,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 807.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,423,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,271,000 after buying an additional 1,266,329 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AME. Bank of America lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.25.

AME opened at $100.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.60 and a 200-day moving average of $92.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

In related news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $337,532.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,661.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 13,990 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $1,329,329.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,050.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,506 shares of company stock worth $5,886,221. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

