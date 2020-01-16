IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Square were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Square by 62.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 404,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,895,800.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $5,264,300.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,816,703.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,743 shares of company stock worth $14,142,694. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SQ opened at $70.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.06. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.41 and a 52-week high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3,518.00, a P/E/G ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 3.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.85 million. Square had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Craig Hallum raised Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.