IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,372 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter worth about $262,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 79.9% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 14,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 21.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 167.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,874,000 after buying an additional 166,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS opened at $107.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.79. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $83.95 and a twelve month high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.60%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $101.50 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.15.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,407,048.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,680 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $1,084,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,280 shares of company stock valued at $7,207,481 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

