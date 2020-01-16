Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Msci were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Msci during the second quarter worth $234,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Msci by 26.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 499,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,193,000 after purchasing an additional 105,428 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Msci by 0.5% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 48,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Msci in the third quarter valued at $779,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Msci in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Msci in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Msci from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Msci currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.56.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $269.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.13. Msci Inc has a one year low of $158.10 and a one year high of $273.34.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Msci had a negative return on equity of 243.52% and a net margin of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $394.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $7,666,307.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,717,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,842,350.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Laurent Seyer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.16, for a total transaction of $1,536,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,098,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,873 shares of company stock valued at $13,567,148. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

