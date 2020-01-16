Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $275.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Facebook traded as high as $221.70 and last traded at $221.60, with a volume of 860 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $221.91.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FB. Wedbush cut their price objective on Facebook from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.04.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total value of $55,341.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,982.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,407,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,228,140 shares of company stock valued at $233,184,417 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after buying an additional 627,442 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 5,336.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,341,794,000 after acquiring an additional 22,082,561 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Facebook by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,482,591,000 after acquiring an additional 218,150 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Facebook by 231.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,063,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,363,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Facebook by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $929,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.71. The company has a market capitalization of $630.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Facebook’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.