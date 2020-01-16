183 Shares in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Bought by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 114.2% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 2,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,541,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 798.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 13,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 702,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,820,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,119 shares in the company, valued at $8,993,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,566 shares of company stock worth $34,539,929 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.73.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $314.25 on Thursday. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $196.50 and a 12 month high of $316.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.97. The firm has a market cap of $313.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

