Allred Capital Management LLC Takes Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 151.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.88.

NYSE LYB opened at $91.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1-year low of $68.61 and a 1-year high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 9.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $1,138,443.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

