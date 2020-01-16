Allred Capital Management LLC Makes New $61,000 Investment in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mercadolibre by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mercadolibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Mercadolibre by 912.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 104.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $710.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mercadolibre from $730.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $670.00 price target (up previously from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $657.41.

Shares of Mercadolibre stock opened at $659.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -804.85 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $599.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $585.89. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12-month low of $322.82 and a 12-month high of $698.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($2.97). Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $603.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Mercadolibre’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Mercadolibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

