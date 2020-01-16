Allred Capital Management LLC Takes $64,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 286.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 286.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,478.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $258,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,382.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,622 shares of company stock worth $2,986,438 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $64.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.05 and a 200-day moving average of $65.25. The company has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

