Short Interest in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Expands By 9.5%

ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 880,300 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 803,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in ASGN by 526.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 47.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASGN in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 14.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

ASGN stock opened at $69.92 on Thursday. ASGN has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.03.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.20 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that ASGN will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASGN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

