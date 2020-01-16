Short Interest in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Declines By 10.2%

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the December 15th total of 8,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 19.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NYSE:BIG opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.94.
Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Big Lots will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.
In other Big Lots news, Director Marla C. Gottschalk purchased 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,061.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at $479,070.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $58,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,305,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Big Lots by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,885,000 after buying an additional 28,413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Big Lots by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 896,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,658,000 after buying an additional 67,682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Big Lots by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,487,000 after acquiring an additional 581,647 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Big Lots by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 576,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after acquiring an additional 26,461 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.
Big Lots Company Profile
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.
