Short Interest in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Declines By 10.2%

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the December 15th total of 8,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 19.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:BIG opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.94.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Big Lots will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is 29.70%.

In other Big Lots news, Director Marla C. Gottschalk purchased 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,061.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at $479,070.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $58,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,305,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Big Lots by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,885,000 after buying an additional 28,413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Big Lots by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 896,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,658,000 after buying an additional 67,682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Big Lots by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,487,000 after acquiring an additional 581,647 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Big Lots by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 576,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after acquiring an additional 26,461 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

