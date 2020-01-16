Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Short Interest Up 10.8% in December

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the December 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 839,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on BG. TheStreet downgraded Bunge from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

In other Bunge news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $97,604.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,801.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Bunge by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,181,000 after acquiring an additional 104,712 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,987,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $55.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.66. Bunge has a 12-month low of $47.26 and a 12-month high of $59.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bunge will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

