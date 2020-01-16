Short Interest in Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) Increases By 14.1%

Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 521,300 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 456,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

In other Barings BDC news, insider Thomas F. Finke acquired 8,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,214,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $6,318,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 14.7% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,002,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,540,000 after purchasing an additional 385,563 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 8.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,051,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,000 after buying an additional 152,229 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 10.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 24,459 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Securities started coverage on Barings BDC in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $537.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

