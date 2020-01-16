Short Interest in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Decreases By 6.9%

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 681,100 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 731,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AutoZone to $1,278.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,357.00 to $1,363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,240.40.

In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in AutoZone by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZO opened at $1,134.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,188.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1,139.68. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $803.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $13.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 66.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

