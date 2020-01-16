Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 5,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 806,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $87.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.02. Autohome has a fifty-two week low of $65.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.99.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.01 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 37.62%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Autohome will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 144.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Autohome during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,243,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Autohome by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Autohome by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

ATHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Autohome in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.70 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.18.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

