Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) Short Interest Update

Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 555,500 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the December 15th total of 598,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 610,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, insider Mccleary Alice 1,500,000 shares of Anixter International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Anixter International alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anixter International by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,931,000 after buying an additional 95,649 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anixter International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,787,000 after acquiring an additional 107,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Anixter International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 942,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,117,000 after acquiring an additional 15,426 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Anixter International by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 414,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,648,000 after acquiring an additional 270,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Anixter International by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,549,000 after purchasing an additional 24,852 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AXE opened at $99.09 on Thursday. Anixter International has a one year low of $52.94 and a one year high of $99.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.26 and its 200-day moving average is $73.02.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. Anixter International had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Anixter International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Anixter International will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXE. Longbow Research cut shares of Anixter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anixter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Anixter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anixter International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Anixter International Company Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Anixter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.