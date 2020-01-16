Prescott General Partners Llc Sells 10,000 Shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.71, for a total value of $4,347,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Prescott General Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.21, for a total value of $4,392,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 9,500 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.64, for a total value of $4,129,080.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.63, for a total value of $4,346,300.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.62, for a total transaction of $4,416,200.00.

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $444.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 29.49, a quick ratio of 29.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $455.59. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 12 month low of $385.36 and a 12 month high of $509.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.69 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 44.69%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 34.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 187.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

CACC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised shares of Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Credit Acceptance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.17.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

