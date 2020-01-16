BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Short Interest Update

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 467,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $530.26 on Thursday. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $401.42 and a 52-week high of $531.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.40.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 29.31%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

In other BlackRock news, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total value of $45,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLK. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 7,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 1,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,474,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.64.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

