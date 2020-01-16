Allred Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 391 Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Sempra Energy by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 120,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,300,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $105,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $154.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $111.47 and a 1-year high of $154.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.9675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRE. UBS Group upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.80.

In related news, Director Andres Conesa acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $147.26 per share, with a total value of $294,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,337.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

