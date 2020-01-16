Allred Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 941 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Western Digital by 9.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,102 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 10.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 155,025 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,268 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,104,981 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,526,591,000 after purchasing an additional 532,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 36.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,340,189 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $301,475,000 after buying an additional 1,696,513 shares during the last quarter. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDC opened at $66.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Western Digital Corp has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $70.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.46.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.49%.

In other news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 6,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $363,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $314,633.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,351 shares of company stock worth $1,757,953 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from to in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Western Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.93.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

