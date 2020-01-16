Allred Capital Management LLC Takes Position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 1,047 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $57,595.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,279,302.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William F. Concannon sold 8,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $454,988.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,755 shares in the company, valued at $15,284,857.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,074 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,623 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $60.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.69. CBRE Group Inc has a 1-year low of $42.64 and a 1-year high of $61.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.53.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

