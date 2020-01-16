Allred Capital Management LLC Invests $62,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 31,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 102,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DAL opened at $61.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.84 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.03 and a 200 day moving average of $57.78.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 10.12%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.41.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

