Allred Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 466.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1,397.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 5,505.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $92.88 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc has a 12 month low of $57.95 and a 12 month high of $100.49. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.35.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

