300 Shares in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Acquired by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Farmers National Bank boosted its stake in Accenture by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 11.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the third quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 19,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Wolfe Research raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Accenture to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.18.

Accenture stock opened at $207.26 on Thursday. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $147.24 and a fifty-two week high of $213.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $132.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.49.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

In other news, insider Daniel T. London sold 5,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total transaction of $1,006,625.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,001.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $150,090.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.