Allred Capital Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,448,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,567,000 after buying an additional 737,634 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,909.2% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 587,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,852,000 after acquiring an additional 568,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,787,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,697,000 after acquiring an additional 540,473 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 576.6% in the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 577,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,440,000 after acquiring an additional 491,727 shares during the period. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,097,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $43.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.83. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1605 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

