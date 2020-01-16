Allred Capital Management LLC Invests $65,000 in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 958.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 452,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,274,000 after purchasing an additional 410,139 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,182,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $436,720,000 after purchasing an additional 186,308 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 31.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 288,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,486,000 after buying an additional 68,521 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 596.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,152,000 after buying an additional 60,495 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,308.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,649,000 after buying an additional 45,805 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 8,322 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.23, for a total transaction of $3,638,628.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,678.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 16,835 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.13, for a total transaction of $7,375,918.55. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 127,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,854,126.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,652 shares of company stock worth $36,734,738. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORLY stock opened at $438.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.08. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1 year low of $331.34 and a 1 year high of $454.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $439.95 and a 200 day moving average of $410.22. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.29. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 527.13% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. BidaskClub cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $495.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.53.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

