Allred Capital Management LLC Makes New $66,000 Investment in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $418,758,000 after acquiring an additional 12,694 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Markel by 23.9% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 158,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,187,000 after purchasing an additional 30,487 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Markel by 43.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 116,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,403,000 after purchasing an additional 35,278 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Markel by 10.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Markel by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,136.50.

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 78 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,174.21, for a total value of $91,588.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,351 shares in the company, valued at $39,161,077.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,146.47, for a total value of $286,617.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,595,619.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,230 shares of company stock worth $4,846,910. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,170.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,141.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,138.91. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $950.16 and a 1-year high of $1,216.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01 and a beta of 0.72.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $13.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.55 by $6.40. Markel had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 40.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

