Allred Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 195 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,176.0% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 23,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.45.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $380.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.78. The company has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $254.56 and a twelve month high of $383.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

